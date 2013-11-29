LONDON Nov 29 British lenders approved the largest
number of mortgages in almost six years in October, the Bank of
England said on Friday, a day after it announced it was
moving to reduce the risk of a housing bubble.
Mortgage approvals for house purchases rose to 67,701 in
October from 66,891 in September. That was its highest level
since February 2008, though below a pre-crisis average of around
90,000.
Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a bigger increase
to 68,500 approvals during October.
Last month saw the launch of a state guarantee scheme to
encourage mortgage lending under the government's Help to Buy
programme.
On Thursday, the BoE unexpectedly said it was ending
incentives for banks to provide mortgages as part of the
separate Funding for Lending scheme and would focus the FLS
exclusively on lending to businesses.
Britain's housing market - where prices sank by a fifth in
cash terms after the financial crisis - has picked up steadily
over the past year, bolstered by a turnaround in the economy as
well as the schemes to free up lending.
In October, the government brought forward the launch of a
new phase of Help to Buy to make it easier for borrowers with
low deposits to get a mortgage. The government says the plan
will boost affordability and construction but critics fear it
will only push up prices.
Prime Minister David Cameron said on Nov. 11 that 2,000
homebuyers had obtained mortgages through Help to Buy schemes
since the second phase was launched.
House prices rose 6.5 percent in the 12 months to November,
according to a survey released earlier on Friday by mortgage
lender Nationwide.
With the economy growing at an annualised rate of more than
3 percent, property prices look set to rise further.
Friday's data from the BoE showed business lending fell in
October, helping explain the shift in the FLS programme
announced on Thursday.
Net business lending fell by 1.1 billion pounds in October
and was down 3.3 percent from a year earlier. Lending to small
and medium-sized firms fell by 500 million pounds.
The BoE also said on Friday that consumer credit grew at an
annualised rate of 6.0 percent in the three months to October,
slowing from a month earlier.
The 500 million-pound increase in October alone was lower
than the 650 million pounds that economists had expected and was
down sharply from 1.1 billion pounds in September.