LONDON Oct 29 The Bank of England released the
following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on
Tuesday (previous data in brackets):
NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
SEPT AUG FORECAST
66,735* 63,396 (62,226) 66,000
LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
SEPT AUG FORECAST
Total lending 1.4** 1.7 (1.6) n/f
Secured on dwellings 1.0 1.1 (1.0) 1.2
Consumer credit 0.4** 0.6 (0.6) 0.7
- of which credit card 0.2*** 0.2 (0.2) n/f
LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
SEPT AUG
Total lending 0.7****-3.7 (-3.8)
- of which SMEs -0.4 -0.6 (-0.7)
FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
SEPT AUG
M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.6 0.7 (0.7)
yr/yr 2.6# 2.1 (2.1)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.3 0.4 (0.4)
yr/yr 4.3 4.3 (4.3)
* Highest number of mortgage approvals since February 2008
** Lowest increases in total household lending and unsecured
household lending since June 2013 at 1.032 billion pounds and
411 million pounds respectively
*** Lowest credit card lending since April 2013 at 151 million
pounds
**** Highest total business lending since January 2013
# Strongest growth in M4 money supply since June 2010