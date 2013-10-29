(Corrects interest rate on new mortgage lending in paragraph 7
to 3.08 pct from 3.30 pct)
LONDON Oct 29 British lenders approved the
highest number of mortgages since February 2008 last month, in a
further sign that the property market was gathering steam even
before the government launched a scheme to aid home-buyers.
The Bank of England said mortgage approvals for house
purchase numbered 66,735 in September, rising from an upwardly
revised 63,396 in August. Analysts had forecast a reading of
66,000.
This was the highest reading since the financial crisis
tipped Britain into recession in the middle of 2008, though it
is still well below a long-run average of around 90,000 mortgage
approvals a month.
Earlier this month Britain's government brought forward the
second stage of its Help to Buy scheme, which offers lenders
insurance against the risk of giving mortgages to borrowers with
deposits of as little as 5 percent of a house price.
The programme has been criticised by the opposition Labour
Party and many economists as risking simply pushing up house
prices, rather than increasing house-building.
Mortgage lending has already been rising steadily for the
past year, bolstered by an improving economic outlook and an
earlier government scheme, Funding for Lending, which offers
banks cheap finance if they increase net lending.
A separate BoE release showed that the effective interest
rate on new mortgage lending fell to its lowest since records
began in 2004 in September at 3.08 percent. Interest rates paid
on new savings were also at a record low.
Average house prices are now up by around 6 percent on a
year ago, though the rise is most marked in London, where prices
are up 10 percent, and in other parts of Britain prices are
rising by less than the rate of inflation.
The BoE said net mortgage lending - which lags trends in
approvals - rose by 1.032 billion pounds in September, little
changed from August, while unsecured consumer lending grew more
slowly than forecast, rising by just 411 million pounds, its
smallest increase since June.
Economists had forecast rises of 1.2 billion pounds and 700
million pounds respectively.
Lending to businesses picked up after a sharp fall in
August, rising by 720 million pounds, its biggest increase since
January. But within that, lending to small businesses fell by
383 million pounds.
The BoE's preferred gauge of money supply, M4 excluding
intermediate other financial corporations, rose by an annual
rate of 4.3 percent, the same as in August.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Shadi Bushra)