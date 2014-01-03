LONDON Jan 3 The Bank of England released the
following data for mortgage lending, consumer and business
borrowing as well as money supply on Friday (previous data in
brackets):
NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
NOV OCT FORECAST
70,758* 68,029(67,701) 69,000
LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
NOV OCT FORECAST
Total lending 1.537** 1.619 (1.7) n/f
Secured on dwellings 0.910***1.166 (1.2) 1.2
Consumer credit 0.627 0.452 (0.5) 0.7
- of which credit card 0.388 0.266 (0.2) n/f
LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
NOV OCT
Total lending -4.656# -1.121(-1.1)
- of which SMEs 0.140 -0.505(-0.5)
FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
NOV OCT
M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.0 0.1 (0.1)
yr/yr 2.7## 2.4 (2.4)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.4 0.6 (0.6)
yr/yr 4.4 4.4 (4.4)
* Greatest number of mortgage approvals since Jan 2008
** Smallest net increase in total lending to individuals since
June 2013
*** Smallest net increase in mortgage lending since May 2013
# Biggest fall in net lending to non-financial businesses since
series began in May 2011
## Biggest annual increase in M4 money supply since June 2010