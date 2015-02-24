LONDON Feb 24 Britain's short-term lenders have
been ordered to publish details of their loans on at least one
price comparison site as regulators seek to improve transparency
on prices and encourage customers to shop around.
Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday online
'payday' lenders "should provide customers with clear, objective
and comparable information on all potential loan costs".
It adds to the introduction of a price cap on lenders at the
start of this year by the industry regulator, the Financial
Conduct Authority. Loans have been capped at 0.8 percent a day,
equating to an annual rate limit of 292 percent.
Lenders such as Wonga had previous charged rates equivalent
to more than 5,000 percent annually.
The Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) final report
on the industry on Tuesday endorsed its previous proposals to
improve transparency after a 20-month investigation.
The study found a lack of price competition between lenders
has led to higher costs for borrowers.
The CMA said it expects one or more commercial price
comparison site to emerge, but if that does not happen lenders
will be obliged to set one up that is authorised by the FCA.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Keith Weir)