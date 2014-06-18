* Funding Circle will also refer customers to Santander
* UK government considering asking other banks to follow
LONDON, June 18 Santander UK will
become the first British bank to refer rejected applicants for
loans to an alternative finance provider, a move its rivals
could be forced to follow as Britain looks to boost lending to
small businesses.
Britain's biggest banks have been accused of failing to
provide sufficient credit to small and medium-sized enterprises
(SMEs) and the government is considering making it compulsory
for them to direct failed loan applicants to alternative
institutions, such as peer-to-peer lenders.
Santander said on Wednesday it would refer some of its SME
customers to Funding Circle, one of Britain's biggest online
lending platforms, in cases where it believed the peer-to-peer
lender was "better placed to help".
"Santander's partnership with Funding Circle is a good
example of how traditional, and alternative finance can work
together to help the nation's SMEs prosper," said Santander UK's
Chief Executive Ana Botin.
Peer-to-peer loans allow investors to lend directly to
individuals and businesses via low-cost online platforms.
Funding Circle's founder Samir Desai said Santander had
"created a blueprint for other banks to follow".
As part of the agreement, Funding Circle said it would
direct SMEs to Santander when they required day-to-day
relationship banking or other services such as international
banking and cash management.
Funding Circle has helped over 5,000 firms borrow more than
290 million pounds ($492 million) since its launch in 2010. Its
investors include thousands of private individuals, the
government-backed British Business Bank, and local councils. It
lends businesses between 5,000 pounds and 1 million pounds and
offers investors an average net return of 6.1 percent.
($1 = 0.5893 British Pounds)
