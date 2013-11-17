* Novelist won Nobel for works that tackled race, ideology,
gender
* Lessing moved to Britain aged 30 with manuscript of first
bestseller
* Feminist classic "The Golden Notebook" brought
international fame
* Prolific output ranged from memoir to science fiction
By Kevin Liffey
LONDON, Nov 17 The novelist Doris Lessing, who
tackled race, ideology, gender politics and the workings of the
psyche in a prolific and often iconoclastic career, died in
London on Sunday at the age of 94, her publisher HarperCollins
said.
The British-Indian novelist Salman Rushdie hailed the
"warmth, sharp mind and ferocity" of a writer who continually
reinvented herself to challenge conventions, but defied the
feminists and leftists who would have claimed her for their
cause.
Lessing won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2007, only the
11th woman to do so, but characteristically refused to offer the
expected gushing response on hearing the news, observing drily:
"One can get more excited than one gets, you know."
Born to British parents in what was then Persia, now Iran,
on Oct. 22, 1919, Lessing was mostly raised in Southern
Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, where they moved when she was five.
When she left for Britain at 30, escaping the scene of an
unhappy childhood and two failed marriages, she had in her
suitcase the manuscript of a novel that broke new ground with
its depiction of an inter-racial relationship in her white-ruled
homeland. "The Grass Is Singing" was an immediate bestseller in
Britain, Europe and America.
Her early stories and novellas set in Africa, published
during the 1950s and early 1960s, decried the dispossession of
black Africans by white colonials and exposed the sterility of
white culture in southern Africa - work that made her a
"prohibited alien" in Southern Rhodesia and South Africa.
Lessing wrote that, for her, Africa was "not a place to
visit unless one chooses to be an exile ever afterwards from an
inexplicable majestic silence lying just over the border of
memory or of thought".
But it was her 1962 novel "The Golden Notebook" that brought
her international fame with its experimental style and format,
and linked her firmly to the feminist cause.
EXPLORING DISINTEGRATION
Its female heroine, Anna Wulf, is a writer exploring her own
artistic and personal disintegration as she tries to make sense
of a life compartmentalised into various roles.
The Swedish Academy said in its Nobel citation that it
"belongs to the handful of books that informed the 20th-century
view of the male-female relationship".
But while the growing feminist movement claimed it as a
defining statement, Lessing saw her work as much more complex,
and resisted being co-opted into the "sisterhood".
Her output soon ranged far wider.
In some 55 novels and collections of short stories and
essays, she turned her inquiring gaze on the interplay between
not only men and women but also the individual and society,
sanity and madness, and idealism and reality.
Her 1971 work "Briefing For A Descent Into Hell" records the
psychiatric treatment of a hallucinating college professor.
A restless curiosity and hunger for reinvention even pushed
her into science fiction, heavy like much of her work with a
sense of doom that she said stemmed from her father's experience
of World War One.
The five novels of "Canopus in Argos", published between
1979 and 1983, provide a "space eye" view of human life by
describing a colonised planet Earth used as a social laboratory
by galactic empires.
Lessing's disregard for others' opinions meant that she was
not afraid of controversy, angering Americans by saying that the
9/11 attack was "neither as terrible nor so extraordinary" as
people thought.
She was also not afraid to change her views, renouncing her
youthful espousal of communism, but not the passion and humanity
that drove it.
In 1987's "The Wind Blows Away Our Words", Lessing attacked
what she saw as the West's indifference to the war in
Afghanistan after making a trip to Afghan refugee camps in
Pakistan.
ALTERNATIVE REALITY
The next year, critics variously read "The Fifth Child", the
story of the havoc that an antisocial child brings to a family,
as an allegory of the Palestinian problem, the collapse of the
British empire, feminism, genetic experiments, treatment of
children in institutions, urban decay, impending apocalypse or
even the situation of migrant labourers in Europe.
Lessing, ever the contrarian, said none of those issues had
even crossed her mind, and that she had merely been retelling a
classic horror story.
Nevertheless, the theme of alternative reality runs through
much of her work, evoking her own flight from a childhood
coloured by a strained relationship with her parents.
Leaving school at 13 to spite her mother, she educated
herself by immersing herself in Dickens, D.H. Lawrence,
Dostoyevsky and Tolstoy, when she was not running off into the
bush. Two short-lived marriages followed, and three children,
then exile.
Her last novel, "Alfred and Emily", published in 2008, is
half a biography of her parents and half a fictional account of
the lives they might have led, if it had not been for the
cataclysmic war where her father was maimed in the trenches.
In "Walking in the Shade", the second volume of her
autobiography, she wrote that by the age of 14 she could "set a
hen, look after chickens and rabbits, work dogs and cats, pan
for gold, take samples from reefs, sew, use the milk separator
and churn butter, make cream cheese and ginger beer, ... drive
the car, shoot pigeons and guineafowl for the pot, preserve eggs
- and a lot else.
"Doing these things I was truly happy," she wrote. "Few
things in my life have given me greater pleasure."