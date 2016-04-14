A view of the signange outside UBS Business University which houses their innovation center Evolve in Singapore March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

LONDON Britain's markets regulator is seeking to ban former UBS trader Arif Hussein from financial services for allegedly attempting to rig Libor benchmark interest rates - a move described by Hussein as a "gross misrepresentation".

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which has banned six people and fined a string of banks as part of a global inquiry into how the London interbank offered rate was set and policed, said on Thursday Hussein was not a "fit and proper person".

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Freya Berry)