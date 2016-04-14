(Adds further details, comment)

By Kirstin Ridley and Jamie McGeever

LONDON, April 14 A former UBS Libor trader facing a possible ban from working in financial services has alleged that Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) struck a cosy deal with his former employer and failed to scrutinise crucial evidence.

The FCA, which has blacklisted six people and fined some of the world's biggest banks as part of a global inquiry into the manipulation of Libor benchmark interest rates, said on Thursday it was seeking to bar the trader, Arif Hussein, for alleged reckless behaviour between January and March 2009.

But in its statement, the financial markets watchdog acknowledged that Hussein had been told by senior UBS managers to cooperate with traders on desks that submitted Libor rates.

UBS, which was fined $1.5 billion by British, U.S. and Swiss authorities over its Libor conduct in 2012, declined to comment.

The FCA also said Hussein had reported concerns that electronic messaging conversations about his trading positions might influence the Swiss bank's Libor rates to an unnamed senior UBS employee in 2008, who it said "did not appear to consider the chat to be a cause for concern".

Hussein, who resigned from UBS in 2009 after a 15-year career in finance to open a burger restaurant in London, alleges the FCA allowed his former employer to dictate the terms of a flawed investigation that protected unnamed senior managers.

The FCA confirmed Hussein had referred the case to the Upper Tribunal, a body that hears challenges to FCA notices.

Hussein alleged in a statement issued by his lawyers that the FCA had "outsourced" its investigation into allegations of Libor rigging to UBS, which concluded its managers knew nothing, and preferred to do a "cosy deal in private" with UBS and not to ask for any evidence the bank did not want to volunteer.

He said he had been deprived of every document needed to mount his defence and that the FCA belatedly accepted that information provided by one witness was false.

"I feel victimised by the regulator," he said in an email to Reuters. "(This) erodes my faith in the fairness of the FCA process ... None of the senior managers who gave me the instructions to share my (trading) positions have been held to account."

The FCA had no immediate further comment.

Libor, which is used to price trillions of dollars of financial transactions, is an average interest rate calculated through an "honour system", when a panel of major banks report their estimated costs of borrowing from each other in different currencies over various borrowing periods to an administrator.

However, Hussein alleged in the statement that he was ordered to upload his trading positions and exposure to Libor rates onto a spreadsheet on UBS's intranet every day to ensure aggregate trading positions were taken into account by colleagues submitting Libor rates.

Tom Hayes, a former UBS trader serving an 11-year jail sentence for conspiracy to manipulate Libor, repeatedly asked for access to such a spreadsheet during his trial last year. (Editing by Mark Potter and Alexander Smith)