LONDON, July 6 Britain's Serious Fraud Office said on Wednesday it would seek the retrial of two former Barclays traders after a London jury was unable to reach a verdict on whether they had been part of a conspiracy to rig global Libor interest rates.

"The SFO has today announced that it is seeking a retrial of Stylianos Contogoulas and Ryan Michael Reich," the SFO said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)