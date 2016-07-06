(Adds comment from lawyer representing Ryan Reich)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, July 6 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
said on Wednesday it would seek the retrial of two former
Barclays traders after a London jury was unable to
reach a verdict on whether they had been part of a conspiracy to
rig global Libor interest rates.
Greek-born Stylianos Contogoulas, 44, and American Ryan
Reich, 34, were left in limbo by the outcome of London's third
Libor trial that began in April.
Three of their co-defendants -- Jonathan Mathew, Jay
Merchant and Alex Pabon -- were found guilty and a fourth
defendant in the case, Peter Johnson, pleaded guilty to one
charge of conspiracy to defraud. The men will be sentenced on
Thursday.
The SFO alleged the men conspired to rig dollar denominated
Libor, the London interbank offered rate, which is a benchmark
for around $450 trillion in financial contracts and loans
worldwide, between June 2005 and September 2007.
But the 12-person jury struggled to reach a verdict on
Contogoulas and Reich. It was discharged on Monday when
reporting restrictions on the three guilty verdicts were lifted.
"We have asked that the Serious Fraud Office think again as
to the need for another trial in this case, Charles Kuhn, a
partner at law firm Hickman & Rose who represented Reich, said.
"Mr Reich was a 24-year old first-year trader when he joined
Barclays Bank in 2006. He didn't have his own trading book and
he made no personal profit from the conduct complained of by the
SFO," he said.
"The public interest does not require the delay, expense,
uncertainty and personal agony of a retrial in this case."
A lawyer for Contogoulas said he did not believe there were
grounds for another trial to take place 12 years after the
alleged wrongdoing had taken place.
"Needless to say our client will strenuously contest these
proceedings and continues to assert his innocence of any
criminality," Roland Ellis, a lawyer at Bivonas Law in London,
said.
The Barclays trial brought to five the number of men
convicted to date in the British part of a global investigation
into allegations of financial benchmark rate rigging. Two former
bankers from Dutch lender Rabobank have been convicted by a jury
in the United States.
Tom Hayes, a former Tokyo-based UBS and Citigroup
trader, was convicted in London last August and is serving
an 11-year jail sentence. But six former brokers were in January
acquitted of conspiring with Hayes to rig Libor.
The SFO said it would announce a date for the retrial "in
due course".
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir and
Jane Merriman)