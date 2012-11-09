* Arrests could be made within a month - Bloomberg
* SFO declines to comment on institutions being probed
LONDON Nov 9 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
said on Friday it expected significant developments in its
investigations into the rigging of Libor interest rates in the
near future.
The government department said in July it could prosecute
banks for rigging Libor and related interest rates but had yet
to decide whether to bring charges.
Citing an unnamed source, news agency Bloomberg reported on
Friday that British prosecutors were set to arrest former
traders and rate setters at Barclays, Royal Bank of
Scotland and UBS within a month.
The SFO said its investigation into the affair, in which
banks allegedly manipulated the London Interbank Offered Rate,
involved "a number of financial institutions".
Barclays, RBS and UBS declined to comment.
The SFO declined to comment on the specific timeline of any
arrests or on the identity of the institutions or individuals
involved.
Arrests in the UK are made early in investigations, allowing
people, who may not be charged, to be questioned under caution.
RBS said earlier this month it was likely be fined by
British and U.S. authorities for its part in the scandal and
wanted a settlement as soon as possible.
The bank has dismissed a number of employees for misconduct
after its own investigations.
Barclays was fined 290 million pounds ($463 million) for
manipulating Libor, one of a number of scandals which have
rocked the industry. More than a dozen other banks are under
investigation.
Reuters reported in July European regulators and U.S.
prosecutors were close to arresting individual traders in
connection with the affair.