LONDON, July 2 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Monday a parliamentary inquiry into banks should
report on its findings by the end of this year to allow the
government to change laws and prevent a repeat of the interest
rate fixing scandal.
"I propose that it should be able to call witnesses under
oath, including current members of parliament and lords," he
said in a speech to parliament, adding that urgent changes were
needed to regulation of Libor rates and other markets.
Martin Wheatley, the Chief Executive designate of the
Financial Conduct Authority would review what reforms are
required to the current framework for setting and governing
LIBOR and report by the end of summer, Osborne said.
He added that fines to the banking sector would go to
taxpayers, not other banks, in an apparent move to placate a
broader public angry at the scandal engulfing the industry.