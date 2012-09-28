LONDON, Sept 28 Bank of England Governor Mervyn
King said on Friday he wanted prompt implementation of proposals
by Britain's top financial watchdog to fix Libor.
Martin Wheatley, head of the Financial Services Authority,
outlined a 10-point plan to reform London interbank offered
rates, saying the benchmark was so deeply entrenched in the
financial system that it could not be easily replaced.
King said in a statement: "The Bank very much welcomes the
Wheatley Review's proposals to improve the functioning,
governance and regulation of Libor and would want these to be
implemented as soon as possible.
"Over the medium to long term, further thinking will be
needed to meet the challenge of benchmarks based on thinly
traded markets, especially when they are quote-based."