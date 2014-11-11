LONDON Nov 11 Fines paid by banks for rigging
interest rates will be used to finance a tax break for British
military charities raising funds from a First World War memorial
that has brought millions of visitors to the Tower of London.
The Treasury has said it will waive the value added tax
(VAT) on the sale of hundreds of thousands of bright red ceramic
poppies that form a hugely popular installation marking the
centenary of the outbreak of the Great War.
The government will donate the amount it would have received
in VAT -- 1.1 million pounds ($1.7 million) -- to six military
charities.
It said some of the money it has collected in fines imposed
by British authorities on seven banks and brokers accused of
rigging the benchmark Libor interest rate will be used for the
donation.
That comes on top of the proceeds from every poppy sold
already set to be shared among the charities, which include
Combat Stress and the Royal British Legion.
The government certainly has the funds to make the VAT
gesture. Banks including Royal Bank of Scotland,
Barclays and Switzerland's UBS have paid 460
million pounds ($730 million) to British financial regulators to
settle allegations of interest rate rigging.
Part of an art installation called "The Tower of London
Remembers: Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", the ceramic
poppies each represent one of the 888,246 British and colonial
soldiers killed during World War One. It was created by ceramic
artist Paul Cummins and staged by designer Tom Piper.
The first poppy was planted in July and more have gradually
been added to fill the moat of the London landmark. It is
estimated that around 4 million people will have visited the
exhibition by the time the last is planted on Tuesday, the
anniversary of the end of the conflict.
A campaign to extend the tribute succeeded in keeping part
of the exhibition in place until the end of November.
Later, two of its features, Weeping Window and Wave -- a
cascade of poppies pouring out of a Tower of London window and a
curling swathe of poppies at the entrance to the Tower -- will
go on tour around Britain.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Giles Elgood)