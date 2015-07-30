LONDON, July 30 Lee Stewart, a former trader at Rabobank, has been banned from working in Britain's financial services industry after a criminal conviction for Libor fraud, the UK Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.

The FCA said Stewart was banned for "lacking honesty and integrity following a criminal conviction for fraud in the United States for his role in a conspiracy to manipulate Rabobank's U.S. dollar Libor submissions".

"This action follows the recent ban of Paul Robson, another trader at Rabobank. To date the FCA has issued 14 warning notices related to interest rate benchmarks, and continues wider investigations into individuals' conduct in relation to LIBOR misconduct," the watchdog added. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)