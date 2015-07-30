(Adds more detail)
LONDON, July 30 Lee Stewart, a former trader at
Rabobank, has been banned from working in Britain's financial
services industry after a criminal conviction for Libor fraud,
the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday.
The FCA said Stewart was banned for "lacking honesty and
integrity following a criminal conviction for fraud in the
United States for his role in a conspiracy to manipulate
Rabobank's U.S. dollar Libor submissions".
"This action follows the recent ban of Paul Robson, another
trader at Rabobank. To date the FCA has issued 14 warning
notices related to interest rate benchmarks, and continues wider
investigations into individuals' conduct in relation to LIBOR
misconduct," the watchdog said.
Stewart, a former senior derivatives trader at the Dutch
cooperative lender, pleaded guilty in March to U.S. charges that
he took part in a scheme to manipulate the London interbank
offered rate (Libor).
"This ban further reinforces our expectation that
individuals and firms take responsibility for ensuring market
integrity and reminds them of the consequences if they fall
short of our standards," FCA acting director of enforcement,
Georgina Philippou, said in a statement.
Libor is at the centre of global investigations into
misconduct at several banks.
It is a key short-term rate banks charge each other for
loans and underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of
financial products such as home loans.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)