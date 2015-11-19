LONDON Nov 19 British police said they had
arrested a Libyan man on Thursday for the 1984 murder of
policewoman Yvonne Fletcher who was shot dead outside the Libyan
embassy in London.
Fletcher, who was 25, was hit by a shot fired from the
embassy during a demonstration against Muammar Gaddafi. After an
11-day siege, 30 Libyans in the embassy were deported.
"This is the first significant arrest in this investigation"
Richard Walton, who heads London police's counter-terrorism
command, told reporters.
Walton said a man in his 50s had been arrested in southeast
England on conspiracy to murder and money laundering offences. A
woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s, also Libyan, were also
arrested for money laundering.
