(Corrects final paragraph to show press release was from UKFI
and not the Treasury)
By Steve Slater
LONDON May 30 Britain's finance ministry
mistakenly released potentially market-moving information on
Friday and blamed a website error for erroneously saying it
planned to sell 4 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) of shares in
Lloyds Banking Group.
The government is not planning to sell the shares, and the
release was "completely erroneous", a Treasury spokesman said.
"The Treasury is urgently looking into why this happened," he
said.
People familiar with the matter said investors should not
read anything into the release, which was received by news
organisations, about any plans by the government to sell more of
its stake in Lloyds soon.
Such information is highly market sensitive and if reported
could have caused Lloyds shares to fall. Lloyds shares briefly
dipped in the minutes following the email release at 1359 GMT,
but recovered to close up 0.4 percent at 77.75 pence.
Britain still owns a quarter of Lloyds, after selling two
blocks of shares in the bank in September and March. The stake
is held by UK Financial Investments (UKFI).
An email, headlined "Press release: UKFI announces its
intention to dispose of approximately 7.5% of Lloyds Banking
Group plc (test)", was sent to people who had signed up for
automatic releases on the gov.uk website, a site for government
information.
The emails, triggered when a document was mistakenly
uploaded to the website, carried a link to a statement on the
site which said UKFI planned to sell 5.35 billion shares by a
placing to institutional investors. The page was later deleted.
The headline and statement were in fact repeats of a press
release sent out on March 25 but they had Friday's date on them.
Friday's versions also had "(test)" on them.
At least two reporters at Reuters received the release, and
other news organisations also received it.
Lloyds shares fell 4 percent on March 26 after Britain sold
5.6 billion shares, worth 4.2 billion pounds.
Under the terms of that sale, UKFI agreed not to sell any
more until June 23, although such lock-up agreements can be
waived.
The timing of the next government stake sale in Lloyds is
under close scrutiny. The shares are above the level of the last
sale and the government is expected to sell more shares this
year, possibly including an offer to retail investors.
UKFI said it was not selling any Lloyds shares and the old
UKFI press release was published in error "following routine
website testing" on the gov.uk website. "We are conducting an
urgent review into how this happened to make sure this does not
happen again," it added in a statement.
Lloyds declined to comment.
($1 = 0.5982 British Pounds)
