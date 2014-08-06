LONDON Aug 6 Thousands of investors have
launched a group legal action against Lloyds Banking Group
, seeking compensation for losses arising from the
bank's takeover of HBOS during the 2008 financial crisis.
Lloyds paid a heavy price for the government-engineered
takeover of HBOS, requiring a 20 billion pound ($33.7
billion)bailout after HBOS was caught out by a near-shutdown of
the wholesale funding markets that it relied on more than
rivals.
The Lloyds Action Now group, which comprises 7,500
investors, estimates shareholders lost a total of 12 billion
pounds as a result of the takeover making the claim potentially
one of the biggest ever before the British courts.
State-backed rival Royal Bank of Scotland is facing
a similar action from investors who say they were misled during
an emergency cash call in 2008 and are claiming damages of
around 4 billion pounds.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Lloyds shareholder group
said it had launched proceedings in the UK High Court against
the bank and former directors including ex-chairman Victor Blank
and ex-chief executive Eric Daniels.
Lloyds said it would defend itself against the action.
"The group's position remains that we do not consider there
to be any legal basis to the claims made by Lloyds Action Now,"
a bank spokesman said.
The claim alleges vital information about the parlous state
of HBOS was deliberately withheld from shareholders when they
were asked to approve Lloyds' takeover of Britain's biggest
mortgage lender.
It states that details of 25 billion pounds of emergency
funding provided to the bank by the Bank of England had been
kept secret so HBOS could be kept afloat while the takeover by
Lloyds was mounted.
The group has also applied for a group litigation order so
that 800,000 private retail investors in the bank can have their
case heard in the same hearing as institutional investors.
($1 = 0.5941 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Erica Billingham)