* Government has promised discounted share sale to public
* Finance minister blames market turmoil for delay
* Lloyds shares currently below break-even for government
By Sinead Cruise and William Schomberg
LONDON, Jan 28 Britain is postponing a planned
sale of shares in bailed-out Lloyds Banking Group due
to turmoil in global financial markets, disappointing thousands
of small investors hoping to benefit from a discounted sell-off.
"I want to create a share owning democracy. It's also my
responsibility to ensure economic responsibility, so with these
turbulent financial markets now is not the right time to have
that sale," finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday.
"We will sell Lloyds to the British people, but we will do
so when the time is right."
Britain had planned to further reduce its stake in the bank
via a sale to major investors in the first few months of 2016,
before sealing its exit with a discounted offer to the public.
But falling commodity prices and a faltering Chinese economy
have sparked huge falls in global stock markets in 2016, sending
Lloyds shares down 19 percent to 63.7 pence, well below the
government's 73.6 pence break-even price.
Lloyds shares were to be offered to retail investors at a 5
percent discount to the market price, with a bonus share for
every 10 shares held by the investors for more than a year.
"If Osborne were to have gone ahead with the sale to retail
investors ... this would have produced an effective price of sub
60 pence," said Investec analyst Ian Gordon.
"That would be politically and economically impossible to
justify. So I think that this (decision) is perfectly sensible."
Lloyds said the timing of any share sale was a matter for
the government.
DISAPPOINTED
The finance ministry said in October it would sell at least
2 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) of Lloyds shares to the public
in spring 2016.
The sale was set to be one of the largest for a state-backed
company since the 1980s when Margaret Thatcher's Conservative
government sold stakes in British Telecom and British Gas.
Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laith Khalaf said the news would
disappoint "thousands of investors who had queued up for a chunk
of Lloyds", which is forecast to pay a dividend yield in excess
of 7 percent in 2017.
The bank was rescued with a 20.5 billion pound
taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis,
leaving the state holding 43 percent. To date, the government
has recouped around 16 billion pounds.
"We should remember that significant progress has been made
here ... but market events have caught up with the stock,"
Matthew Beesley, head of global equities at Henderson told
Reuters, citing broader market concerns about further
mis-selling charges for banks and a poor outlook for interest
rate margins.
News of the mothballed sale came as new data showed signs of
weakness in Britain's economy towards the end of 2015. Economic
growth slowed to 2.2 percent last year from 2.9 percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.6994 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Jane Merriman; Writing by Ana Nicolaci
da Costa, Editing by David Milliken and Mark Potter)