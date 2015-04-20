(Repeats Sunday story, no change to text)
* Opened Dubai office last month, eyes Malaysian market
* Backing new London Islamic insurance body
By Bernardo Vizcaino and Carolyn Cohn
SYDNEY/LONDON, April 19 Lloyd's of London
has set its sights on Islamic insurance, known as
takaful, to strengthen its push into emerging markets and is in
talks with regulators to set up shop in Malaysia.
The plans are part of the venerable London insurance
market's strategy to expand in fast-growing regions where
insurance penetration remains low.
It has already opened an office in Dubai's financial free
zone and is a founding member of the Islamic Insurance
Association of London (IIAL) being launched this month in
support of efforts to establish Britain as a Western hub for
Islamic finance.
"You can see the Dubai launch really as part of that effort
to be close to those markets, understand the customers,
understand their needs," Vincent Vandendael, director of global
markets at Lloyd's, told Reuters.
Takaful is based on the concept of mutuality and follows
religious guidelines that can prove challenging in the financial
sector because they ban the likes of interest and pure monetary
speculation.
Lloyd's currently has nine managing agents in its Dubai
office, with plans for as many as 12 firms by the end of the
year.
"I'm waiting to see the Lloyd's impact. This could be a good
thing; it could contribute a lot to the cost-efficiency of the
sector," Lakhdar Moussi, general manager of Bahrain-based
takaful advisory firm LM Consultancy.
Lloyd's will target Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates and is in discussions with Malaysia's central bank on
how to gain access to that market, Vandendael said.
The three represent the largest markets for Islamic
insurance, a sector that the EY consultancy estimates will be
worth $20 billion by 2017.
The formation of the IIAL aims to maximise that potential.
The body is designed to support participants that want to
develop Islamic products while ensuring common principles are
used, said James Bagshawe, chief operating officer at Cobalt
Underwriting, one of the IIAL's founding members.
Cobalt is now approved as a coverholder in the Lloyd's
market, meaning it can help to arrange business for one of the
Lloyd's syndicates. It will write its first sharia-compliant
cover for an equine business.
