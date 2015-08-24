HELSINKI Aug 24 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Monday he hoped the sale of the government's
shares in Lloyds Banking Group will be completed within
a year.
"My view is that we want the government out of the banking
system in the UK," Osborne told reporters during a visit to
Helsinki. "I hope that (Lloyds) will be complete within the
year."
The sale of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland,
another bank rescued by the government during the financial
crisis, would take longer, he said.
Earlier on Monday, the government said it had reduced its
holding in Lloyds to below 13 percent after a latest sale of
shares to institutional investors.
(reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, writing by William Schomberg;
Editing by Steve Slater)