Feb 16 Lloyds Banking Group Plc is in
talks with Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority over
"ringfencing" rules in an attempt to save its investment banking
functions, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The state-backed group is concerned that the cost of
operations after ringfencing takes effect may outweigh the
benefits, forcing the group to shut investment banking
activities and operate as a retail business alone, sources
familiar with Lloyds' plans told the newspaper.
Lloyds Banking Group and the Prudential Regulation Authority
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Ringfencing for banking groups in the UK is scheduled to be
implemented by 2019. It is expected to force big British banks
to legally separate their retail banking operations from
investment banking, in line with the recommendations of the
Independent Commission on Banking, which was led by Sir John
Vickers.
The FT quoted people familiar with the matter saying that
Lloyds is in discussions with the regulator to allow it to
operate a "lower" ringfence so that its retail and investment
banking activities would not have to be so rigidly separated.
The report cited people close to Lloyds saying that the
bank's initial discussions with the regulator were progressing
well and that the regulator "understood" the group's situation.
One of the sources said "we hope the regulator will be
pragmatic."
"Given that we are predominantly a retail and commercial
bank, we would expect to be less affected than other major UK
banks by the implementation of a retail ringfence. We remain
committed to providing our clients with a broad range of banking
services," a Lloyds representative told the Financial Times.
The PRA is expected to consult and finalise the structure of
ringfencing with banks in 2014.