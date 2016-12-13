(Adds finance ministry statement)
LONDON Dec 13 Britain cut its stake in Lloyds
Banking Group to below 7 percent on Tuesday in a fresh
attempt to return the lender to full private ownership over the
next year.
UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the
government's stake in the bailed-out bank, resumed
share sales in October, having halted them almost a year ago
because of market turbulence.
Lloyds said in a statement the government has reduced its
stake in the bank by about 1 percentage point to 6.93 percent.
Lloyds was rescued with a 20.5 billion pound taxpayer-funded
bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis, leaving the state
holding 43 percent.
Britain's finance ministry said it has now recovered over
17.5 billion pounds ($22.2 billion) of the 20.3 billion pounds
taxpayer injected into the bank during the financial crisis,
once share sales and dividends received are accounted for.
Finance Minister Philip Hammond is under pressure to recoup
cash from its stake in Lloyds and fellow bailed-out bank Royal
Bank of Scotland to relieve a likely shortfall in the
nation's finances.
But some politicians and banking analysts have questioned
whether restarting sales of the government's residual stake in
the middle of a slump in bank shares represented the best value
for taxpayers.
($1 = 0.7891 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Louise
Heavens)