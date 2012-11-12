LONDON Nov 11 Britain's government needs to
limit compensation paid to customers mis-sold loan insurance,
John Cridland, director-general of the Confederation of British
Industry, wrote in the Times on Monday.
The head of Britain's biggest business lobby group wants the
government to introduce a legal time limit on claims for payment
protection insurance compensation.
"PPI mis-selling is seen as a huge scandal that should never
have happened. and it is right that consumers are able to get
swift and proper redress," Cridland wrote.
"Banks are sending out tens of thousands of compensation
payments and cheques, and there is a real sense that the ball is
now firmly in the court of ambulance-chasing, claims-management
companies," he wrote.
The biggest retail banks in Britain face multi-billion pound
losses to cover wrongly sold insurance on mortgages and other
loans, often to people whose circumstances meant they were
barred from making claims on the policies.
The PPI scandal is the latest instance of British banks
being found to have mis-sold products, a list that includes the
sale of specialist financial products known as swaps to small
business, some of whom were left with big losses rather than the
protection against interest rate moves they expected.