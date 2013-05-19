* Complaints to Financial Ombudsman up 17 pct in
2012-research
* Small firms say access to the right finance is blocked
LONDON May 20 The number of small companies
complaining about bank loans to Britain's top financial
arbitrator rose sharply last year, supporting persistent claims
by companies they are being denied access to finance despite a
government push to boost lending.
The Financial Ombudsman received 17 percent more complaints
in 2012 compared with the previous year, according to figures
obtained by UK finance provider Syscap.
Companies were most likely to complain about banks refusing
to renew loans or overdrafts or renewing them with punishing
interest rates or higher fees, Syscap said.
Firms were also unhappy at being offered the wrong type of
finance, such as overdrafts that carry high rates and can be
recalled at any time instead of loans.
New regulations brought in after the financial crisis have
forced traditional lenders to cut risky financing and left many
small businesses short of funds.
The British government has made increasing the flow of
credit to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a central
part of its plan to revive the UK's flagging economy.
The rise in complaints to 612 from 522, along with other
recent data, calls into question the effectiveness of its
efforts.
"It is clear from the number of complaints that small
businesses continue to face major difficulties when it comes to
getting the appropriate kind of funding they need from banks,"
said Syscap Chief Executive Philip White.
"We hear from small businesses that banks still use the
tight credit environment as an excuse to impose high fees on
their customers," he added.
Only firms with fewer than 10 employees and annual revenues
of less than 2 million euros ($2.6 million) can complain to the
Ombudsman, which deals with cases where banks and customers
cannot agree a settlement.
Syscap's White said SMEs' access to funding could soon
improve thanks to the government's decision to extend and expand
its flagship Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS).
Last month, the government said the FLS, which offers banks
cheap credit if they increase lending to households and
businesses, will last until January 2015.