LONDON Feb 19 London's local government pension
fund plans to work with peers in the northwest of England to
create a pool of assets totalling more than 45 billion pounds
($64.26 billion), it said on Friday.
The British government has asked local authorities to come
up with ways to combine assets in so-called British Wealth
Funds, to cut costs and to ease investment in large-scale
infrastructure projects.
After joining forces in late 2014 to create an asset pool
which London says now totals around 11 billion pounds, London
and Lancashire have now exchanged letters of intent to merge
assets with pension funds in Greater Manchester, Merseyside and
West Yorkshire.
The three new authorities together control assets of around
35 billion pounds, the London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA)
said.
"It's deeply satisfying to be moving forward with a
collaboration that bridges the country and sees funds UK-wide
coming together to potentially create the largest pool in the
LGPS (Local Government Pension Scheme)," LPFA chairman Merrick
Cockell said.
London is also in discussion with other local government
pension schemes, including Berkshire in the south of England,
the LPFA added.
The government had asked for initial responses by Friday to
its consultation on the pooling of local government pension fund
assets.
($1 = 0.7002 pounds)
