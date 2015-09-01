LONDON, Sept 1 London has banned lorries that do
not have safety features designed to protect cyclists from
driving in the city after a series of fatal accidents in which
riders were dragged under the wheels of heavy goods vehicles.
Under new rules that came into force on Tuesday, lorries
weighing over 3.5 tonnes must be fitted with sideguards to stop
cyclists from being pulled under the wheels and with additional
mirrors to make riders and pedestrians more visible to drivers.
Lorries found driving in the streets of London without these
features will face a fine of up to 1,000 pounds ($1,535) per
breach of the ban and repeat offenders could be referred to
licensing authorities.
Seven out of the eight cyclist deaths recorded in London
this year involved lorries, according to the city's Transport
for London authority.
"A very disproportionate share of cyclist deaths and serious
injuries are caused by lorries, and today's scheme will
undoubtedly save lives," said Mayor Boris Johnson in a
statement.
"We have, from this morning, begun vigorous enforcement
action."
London has sought to encourage more residents to cycle in
recent years with the introduction of designated "cycle
superhighways" and a rent-a-bike scheme, partly as a way to
reduce overcrowding on public transport.
Despite several awareness campaigns urging cyclists to ride
safely, there have been dozens of cyclist deaths in the last few
years.
Transport for London said it now aimed to also ensure all
lorries had larger windows to reduce blindspots, where drivers
are often unable to see cyclists as they pass alongside their
vehicles.
Paris and Dublin have both restricted HGVs in their city
centres during peak hours to reduce accidents involving
cyclists.
($1 = 0.6517 pounds)
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)