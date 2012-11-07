LONDON Nov 7 Middle Eastern buyers piled into
London's luxury home market in October as they shielded their
wealth from political turmoil back home, including the Syrian
civil war.
The trend is not new, but a sharp increase in buying last
month suggests wealthy citizens in some Middle Eastern countries
believe their security is continuing to deteriorate, even as
politics become more stable elsewhere in the region.
Buyers from countries including Egypt, the United Arab
Emirates, Israel and Jordan spent 50 percent more on London
property in October than they did in the same month last year,
paying an average 3.5 million pounds ($5.6 million), property
consultant Knight Frank estimated.
Internet traffic from the Middle East to Knight Frank's
catalogue of homes in London's priciest neighbourhoods, such as
Mayfair and Knightsbridge, jumped 10 percent in the year to
October.
"Things are precarious between Israel and its neighbours and
the turmoil in Syria is frightening," said Andrew Langton,
chairman of high-end estate agent Aylesford International.
"People are wondering 'where next?'...They realise they had
better find somewhere else to live."
London's relatively stable political climate and transparent
legal and financial systems have made it a target for many
overseas investors looking to park their wealth. Prices for the
best homes have risen 52 percent from a post-credit crisis low
in March 2009.
The city's attraction among Middle Eastern buyers heightened
after the Arab Spring uprisings last year, which toppled
governments in Egypt, Tunisia and Libya, and it has lingered via
the civil war in Syria.
Political stability has begun returning to some countries,
such as Egypt since June's election of Islamist president
Mohamed Mursi. But the latest London home buying figures suggest
outflows of money may be increasing from some other nations.
In October, Lebanon's intelligence chief was killed in a car
bombing that the country's political opposition has blamed on
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Late last month Jordan said it
had foiled an al Qaeda plot to bomb its capital.
A collapse of Iran's rial currency in late September and
early October, triggered by Western economic sanctions against
Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme, may have accelerated
capital flight from that country.
"Events such as the Arab Spring and the Syrian conflict have
created more instability and uncertainty and you see greater
demand from people looking for safe haven assets," said Liam
Bailey, Knight Frank's head of residential research.
HIGH-PROFILE
High-profile buyers this year include Egyptian mobile
network billionaire Naguib Sawiris, according to two people with
knowledge of the transaction; he paid about 37 million pounds
for a flat in Knightsbridge, British media reported.
One of London's most expensive homes currently on the market
is a 45-bedroom mansion that belonged to former Lebanese Prime
Minister Rafik al-Hariri until his assasination in 2005. It is
on sale for a price tag of between 200 and 300 million pounds,
property agents said.
As overseas buyers flee political strife at home and protect
themselves from reprisals, safety measures such as panic rooms
and gun safes have become more popular in new high-end London
homes.
Luxury development One Hyde Park has panic rooms and
bulletproof windows. The project was financed by a joint venture
that includes a company owned by the prime minister of Qatar.
In addition to homes, Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds
such as the Qatar Investment Authority have spent billions of
pounds on offices and shops in London, including the development
of Britain's tallest skyscraper, the Shard.
Qatar was the top sovereign wealth buyer of European
property in the 12 months to August, spending 3.5 billion euros
($4.6 billion) on eight deals including the London Olympic
athletes' village and a mall on Paris' Champs Elysees, data from
research firm Real Capital Analytics showed.
Some market participants, such as Development Securities
, have warned that overseas demand for London's luxury
homes could be hit hard when demand for the city's safe haven
role eventually eases.
A May report by the property developer warned that London
luxury home prices could halve if the euro zone broke up, since
the appeal of sterling might disappear as weaker European
currencies created bargains elsewhere.
The love affair between the global super-rich and London
property is also at risk as the British government considers
increasing taxes on owners of the most expensive property,
tapping into a public mood of resentment toward the wealthy.
But Bailey said Middle Eastern investors had become a
fixture in the London market.
"For the last two years people have asked, when would this
end, and it hasn't done - it's actually been pretty strong. So
it's difficult to see when it would end."