LONDON, Sept 25 London's King's Cross
underground station was briefly closed during rush hour on
Thursday after a person was reported on the track, a spokesman
for the city's transport system said.
King's Cross, the biggest interchange station on the London
underground system, serves six lines, two mainline train
stations and the international terminal for the Eurostar service
from Paris and Brussels.
A person under a train was reported at 0619 GMT and the
station was closed between 0627 GMT and 0657 GMT whilst the
incident was dealt with, said a spokesman for Transport for
London.
There was no service between Camden Town and Moorgate
southbound and minor delays on the rest of the Bank branch of
the Northern Line, the spokesman said.
