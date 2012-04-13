By Ethan Bilby
LONDON, April 13
LONDON, April 13 London mayor Boris Johnson,
seen by some as a potential future prime minister and known to
millions for his eccentric, sometimes buffoonish manner, is
pressing his re-election campaign by taking on organised labour
in a manner not seen since the 1980s.
London's mayoral contest features seasoned operators vying
to govern the world's top financial centre in the closest thing
Britain has to the drama of a U.S. presidential election.
The introduction of driverless underground trains against
trade union resistance has become a highly symbolic issue for
Johnson as he strives to show an assertive side.
The tousle-headed Conservative coats his upper-class manner
with a veneer of bumbling that has shielded him from some of the
acrimony directed of late at Prime Minister David Cameron over a
privileged background that sits uncomfortably in a time of
austerity.
"If you have directly elected mayors you go for celebrity
not political party skills, and Boris is a celebrity," said
George Jones, Professor of Government at the London School of
Economics.
"Boris is no fool, he likes to play the joke - it means he
can get away with all sorts because he's funny," Jones said.
But not everyone is convinced by the witty persona projected
in television quiz shows and jokey asides. Behind the sunny
image, some see a 'reactionary Tory' of the old school.
Johnson's chief rival Ken Livingstone, a firebrand leftist
during prime minister Margaret Thatcher's crackdown on unions in
the 1980s, accuses him of making a mess of one of the world's
oldest underground railways.
Fares have risen and delays or line shutdowns for weekly
'upgrades' are the bane of Londoners' lives.
Johnson's proposal to replace drivers on the underground, or
"The Tube", with automated trains and lesser paid "train
captains" has raised howls from London's powerful rail unions -
one of the few syndicates who can still bring the capital to a
standstill, even in the year when London hosts the Olympic
Games.
"You've got to take the decisions in the next four years,
when you're buying the new trains, that we never again have an
old fashioned cab with a driver in it that we've got at the
moment," Johnson told Reuters at a campaign event last month.
The manning of trains has a particular resonance in the
history of British trade union conflict. Unions defended the
double manning of locomotives, on safety grounds, years after
the 1968 withdrawal of mainline steam trains meant firemen were
no longer needed to stoke the coals.
In parts of Europe, the concept of the "stoker in the
electric locomotive" became something of a byword for the
'English disease' of industrial conflict in 1970s Britain.
The debate over train manning comes amid trade union concern
over public sector cuts and stagnation in the private sector.
"There will be unions taking a more active role in many
workplaces because of the downturn, because issues such as pay
and redundancy have really come to the fore," a Trades Union
Congress spokesman said.
While strike action is much rarer than in the 1970s, last
year's public sector strikes caused a dramatic spike in days
lost over the 12 months to January 2012. Over 1.4 million days
were lost, almost four times more than in 2010.
The November 2011 strike was dubbed "the biggest in a
generation". It caused the largest monthly number of days lost
to strikes since the July 1989 national dockers strike.
Tube drivers, who earn almost twice the average British
wage, are the latest unionised workers in the spotlight over
costs.
Johnson says the running costs of the tube versus the
Docklands Light Railway, which is driverless and uses train
stewards, make clear the case for automation.
"What it will do is it will stop old-fashioned trade union
leadership using old-fashioned practices to restrict progress,"
he said. "There could be some union barons...who could object to
this approach. And if in the course of that argument their
influence is diminished that would be no bad thing."
THE UNION MAN
Bob Crow, the general secretary of the National Union of
Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, thinks Johnson's plan an
electoral gimmick. Unions could not allow it, on safety grounds.
Crow speaks with a brusque East London accent, a stark
contrast to Johnson. He frames business as a class struggle
between employees and bosses.
A powerful voice in London, he is determined to protect the
rights and benefits of his workers at any cost.
"We'll strike any time. It's irrelevant whether the Olympics
are on or not. We're not being blackmailed by saying that
because the Olympics is on, then we can't doing anything about
it," Crow told Reuters.
"(Johnson) keeps on saying that they've got driverless
trains on the Docklands Railway. Well, Docklands Railway is
purposely built - it's above ground except for one station - and
it's built on the basis that if anything happens, emergency
services can get there as soon as possible."
The vulnerability of the tube system was demonstrated when
militant Islamists detonated suicide bombs in tunnels in 2005.
On a more banal level, commuters are familiar with the
unpleasant minutes when trains halt in tunnels between stations.
Crow said he could not see how a train captain could function
effectively on tube trains routinely packed at rush hours.
"What would the train captain do? Because the trains are so
packed he won't be able to move around the carriages because
they will be stacked with people," Crow said.
The enmity between the Johnson and Crow is well-established
from Johnson's first term as mayor, where the pair faced off
over closing tube ticket offices, generous Olympic bonuses for
workers, and rows over rotas, some of which led to strikes.
Crow has been directly featured in Johnson's campaign
literature casting him as a union bogeyman. He is suing Johnson
for what he alleges is Johnson's attempt to wrongfully link him
to rival candidate Livingstone.
"It's unusual to have your name up on a poster in an election
campaign linking you to someone you're not supporting," he said.
THATCHERITE ECHOES
After months of running level, the latest data from a March
20 Ipsos MORI poll show Johnson eight points ahead of former
Labour mayor Livingstone, who ran the city from 2000 to 2008.
One explanation for Boris's appeal has been that he is seen
as being willing to take on the unions in a battle reminiscent
of the 1980s when unions were powerful national forces.
"There are not many powerful unions left in Britain. But
rail unions, particularly in London, still have significant
power and are willing to wield it," said Professor Philip Cowley
of the University of Nottingham.
Rail disruption is something that has a particularly
galvanizing effect on public opinion. No one wants to be delayed
going to work or getting home. In this sense, Johnson might feel
himself to be picking a fight with a vulnerable opponent.
Britain has a history of government showdowns with powerful
unions, one of the most dramatic being a year long strike by
British miners in 1984 when Thatcher took on the powerful
National Union of Mineworkers, led by Arthur Scargill, and won.
"In this particular respect (Johnson) is facing what Mrs.
Thatcher faced with Scargill," politics expert Jones said.
Johnson himself would not respond directly to whether he
considered himself a "Thatcherite" in taking on train drivers'
unions. So was being a Thatcherite a bad thing?
"No. Well you know, I'm in favour of progress," he said.
($1 = 0.6244 British pounds)
