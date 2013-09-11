LONDON, Sept 11 The London Taxi Company (LTC) on
Wednesday restarted production of the famous black cab, six
months after the business was saved by Chinese car maker Geely
.
Former owner Manganese Bronze, whose black taxis have been
on British streets since 1948, went into administration last
October, with about a third of its 300-strong workforce losing
their jobs. Geely bought Manganese Bronze for 11 million pounds
($17.3 million) in February, safeguarding further jobs and
production of the vehicles in Britain.
Geely, which plans to invest 150 million pounds in LTC over
the next five years, said it had significantly improved LTC's
manufacturing facilities in Coventry, central England, allowing
the firm to start making new TX4 models on its production line.
Once it is fully up and running, the production line will
complete up to 10 new taxis a day, five days a week.
Geely, which has created 66 new jobs at the plant, said the
first month's predicted production had already sold out with the
company expecting to sell almost 2,000 vehicles in the first
year.
Around half of these will be for the overseas market after
LTC won export contracts in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates.
LTC said it was also looking at a number of potential new
production sites in Britain, both in the Coventry area and
elsewhere.