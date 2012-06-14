LONDON, June 13 Two 600-megawatt units at
Scottish Power's Longannet coal-fired power plant,
Britain's second largest, are shutting down this week for annual
maintenance and to undergo a 20 million pound ($31.16 million)
upgrade, the utility said.
One unit at the 2,400-megawatt (MW) power plant has already
shut down to start the work, while a second unit is planned to
stop on Friday evening, a spokesman said.
The unit which has already shut down will restart in
mid-July, but the second unit will be off line until September,
he added.
Thermal power plants usually undergo annual maintenance in
the summer, when demand for power and electricity prices are
typically lower.
The upgrade work will include checking, replacing and
repairing the boiler, pump and valve components.
"With careful maintenance and continued investment,
Longannet has already surpassed its original lifetime
expectations. This new investment will ensure that the station
can continue to operate efficiently for many years to come,"
said Hugh Finlay, Scottish Power's generation director.
The Longannet power plant on the banks of the Firth of Forth
started operating in 1973.
Operator Scottish Power planned to trial carbon capture and
storage technology at the site but the plans fell through last
year when it disagreed on funding for the project with the
government.