LONDON, June 13 Two 600-megawatt units at Scottish Power's Longannet coal-fired power plant, Britain's second largest, are shutting down this week for annual maintenance and to undergo a 20 million pound ($31.16 million) upgrade, the utility said.

One unit at the 2,400-megawatt (MW) power plant has already shut down to start the work, while a second unit is planned to stop on Friday evening, a spokesman said.

The unit which has already shut down will restart in mid-July, but the second unit will be off line until September, he added.

Thermal power plants usually undergo annual maintenance in the summer, when demand for power and electricity prices are typically lower.

The upgrade work will include checking, replacing and repairing the boiler, pump and valve components.

"With careful maintenance and continued investment, Longannet has already surpassed its original lifetime expectations. This new investment will ensure that the station can continue to operate efficiently for many years to come," said Hugh Finlay, Scottish Power's generation director.

The Longannet power plant on the banks of the Firth of Forth started operating in 1973.

Operator Scottish Power planned to trial carbon capture and storage technology at the site but the plans fell through last year when it disagreed on funding for the project with the government.