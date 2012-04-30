By Li-mei Hoang and Cindy Martin
Louboutin, famed for his glossy red-soled shoes, defended his
decision to go to court with fashion label Yves Saint Laurent
(YSL) and its parent company PPR to protect his trademark look
on Monday.
Dressed in a smart red checked jacket, jeans and steel-toed
leather shoes, Louboutin was in London to open his first UK
retrospective to mark the brand's 20th anniversary at the Design
Museum.
Louboutin told Reuters that the PPR Group were being
extremely unfair in the court battle over red soled shoes.
"They lead out of luxury and they should know that luxury
has identity signatures" he said.
A U.S. court rejected a request by Louboutin to stop the
sale of YSL shoes that are red all over, including the soles.
"It's very hypocritical because they themselves...own
colours. I just don't understand how you can say well, you
cannot own a specific colour on a specific place when you
yourself own different colours.
"I'm a self-made person, I've run my own company for 20
years and this big massive group is able to hammer me, with the
biggest amount of lawyers. They try to damage me, my company and
it's extremely unfair especially someone that I knew, who I
thought was a friend, who just happened to be a very weak
person," he added.
The designer unveiled hundreds of pairs of shoes that he had
created over the years, saying the journey had been "emotional"
for him.
"If you integrate so much of your life, your professional
life, your personal life, there is no way you cannot not be
emotional about it," Louboutin said.
The designer also defended his previous comments that women
who cannot walk in his shoes, shouldn't wear them and that
wearing high heels is both pleasure and pain.
"When I do a shoe, I don't want to evoke comfort...saying
that suffering to be beautiful, it doesn't work. It doesn't give
you nice smiles, that's a sure thing."
The exhibition "Christian Louboutin" features some of the
designer's most successful designs as well as his more creative
interpretations such as crystal encrusted ballet slippers with
an eight-inch heel for the English National Ballet.
His atelier in Paris was also recreated for the exhibition,
displaying shoes and items from his travels that inspired
Louboutin to create his collections.
In the corner hangs a blue trapeze that the designer
famously likes to dangle from.
The retrospective is aimed at celebrating not only
Louboutin's designs but also his creativity and origins of his
inspiration such as the showgirls at Folies Bergère where he
worked in his teens.
"When I design for a women, I always think of her naked,"
the designer said cheekily. "And I haven't yet met a girl who
wants to have shorter legs."