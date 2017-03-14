LONDON, March 14 Canadian pension fund investor
Borealis Infrastructure and the infrastructure investing arm of
the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) said on Tuesday they had
agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in Britain's Thames Water.
Borealis, infrastructure investment manager for OMERS, the
pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees, and Wren House
Infrastructure Management, the infrastructure arm of the KIA,
said they had agreed to buy the stake in Kemble Water Holdings
Limited from Australia's Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets.
No financial details were disclosed.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Lawrence White)