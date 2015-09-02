LONDON, Sept 2 London's British Museum takes a
look at manga, Japan's widely popular graphic art form, in a new
exhibition showcasing the works of different generations of
artists.
"Manga now: three generations" features recent and newly
commissioned artwork from Chiba Tetsuya, known for his sports
manga, Hoshino Yukinobu, who specialises in science fiction
comic book art, and Nakamura Hikaru, known for her wry work
focusing on daily life.
On display are Tetsuya's colour drawing of a young golfer on
a green in "Fair Isle Lighthouse Keepers Golf Course, Scotland"
while the work of Yukinobu depicts a newly created character
"Rainman" in black and white.
Hikaru, the most recent generation of the artists, has on
display cover artwork for her "Saint Oniisan" series which tells
a story of Jesus and Buddha as flatmates in Tokyo.
"This exhibition ... introduces manga as it is now," said
exhibition curator Nicole Rousmaniere.
"While you won't get a whole history of manga and you won't
get a complete encyclopaedic view, you will get an accurate
feeling for what is happening in manga right now."
Modern manga grew in popularity in Japan after World War Two
and have subsequently spread overseas, with millions of copies
of magazines sold each year.
"Not only is (manga) big business and not only is it
entertainment ... but it's actually part of the fabric of
Japanese society, and I think actually becoming more so
externally in Europe and certainly in America," Rousmaniere
said.
"Manga now: three generations" runs Sept. 3 to Nov. 15.
(Reporting by Jane Witherspoon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)