LONDON Aug 4 Booming jobs growth marked a
strong three months to July for Britain's small and medium-sized
manufacturers, although export orders were flat, a survey from
the Confederation of British Industry showed on Monday.
Domestic orders and output rose strongly, according to the
CBI, which reported the fastest rate of jobs growth in the
sector since records began in October 1988.
But the lack of improvement in exports mirrored other
business surveys last week which pointed to weakening growth in
new business from abroad.
"Smaller manufacturers are settling into a regular growth
pattern, with their order books and output growing for the
fourth consecutive quarter," said Katja Hall, CBI deputy
director.
"(But) we need the government to get behind our small and
medium-sized manufacturers to help them to sell their products
and services to new markets around the world, giving a
sustainable boost to long-term growth."
Last week's manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
export order growth at a four-month low, while the European
Commission's industrial sentiment survey showed British
manufacturing export orders at their lowest since last August.
