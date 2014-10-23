LONDON Oct 23 British factory export orders
fell in the three months to October at the fastest pace since
January 2013, according to a survey from the Confederation of
British Industry published on Thursday.
In a sign of how the slowdown in the euro zone is hurting
British manufacturers, the CBI's quarterly industrial trends
survey showed its balance for the volume of export orders fell
to -7 in October from a reading of zero in July.
The total new orders balance fell to +9 in the three months
to October from +24 in July, hitting its lowest level in a year.
"It's disappointing that a sluggish exports market has taken
some of the steam out of manufacturing growth, which was going
from strength to strength throughout most of this year," said
Rain Newton-Smith, director of economics at the CBI.
"However, growth in orders and output is expected to
continue ahead, albeit with expectations moderating, and
domestic orders have continued to rise at a healthy pace. And it
is encouraging that job numbers are growing."
The CBI's monthly total order book balance fell to -6 in
October, its lowest level since July last year and down from -4
in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to hold steady
at -4.
The latest official data showed British industrial and
manufacturing output rose 0.3 percent in June, weaker than
forecast.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)