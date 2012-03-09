By Fiona Shaikh
| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 British factory output
rebounded early this year, and firms expect to grow at their
fastest pace for 12 months in the coming quarter as worries
about the euro zone subside, a survey by trade body EEF showed
on Friday.
The figures add to signs that Britain's recovery is back on
track after a dip at the end of last year. They are also likely
to reinforce expectations that the Bank of England will not
expand its quantitative easing programme once the current 50
billion pound round of asset buying is completed in May.
However, the EEF warned that weak household demand and
rising oil prices could yet throw the economy off course, and
urged finance minister George Osborne to give firms tax breaks
to boost private-sector investment in his March 21 budget.
The EEF said its survey showed a balance of 19 percent of
firms reported a rise in output in the last three months, with a
balance of 13 percent recording a rise in total new orders.
That was better than the balances of 0 and -1 they had
predicted at the end of last year.
And companies are more optimistic about the future, with a
balance of 28 percent expecting output to rise in the next three
months, and 22 percent predicting higher orders - both the
highest readings in a year.
EEF chief economist Lee Hopley said the second bailout
package for Greece and a rosier outlook for Asia and the United
States had helped to lift confidence from the doldrums.
"The level of uncertainty we were facing was really weighing
down on production and order intake. That has been shaken off,
and the survey suggests things will be a lot better in Q2," she
said.
But she warned that the British economy as a whole faced an
uphill challenge this year, said that the government should do
more to encourage firms to invest in the UK.
The survey showed that even though firms expect their order
books to improve, they reckoned their profit margins would
remain under pressure, and cashflow was also likely to remain
tight in the next three months.
And the EEF halved its forecast for manufacturing growth
this year to 0.5 percent from 0.9 percent, though that largely
reflected the drop in manufacturing at the end of 2011, and
growth in the sector is seen picking up to 1.8 percent in 2013.
A separate survey by Lloyds Banking Group on Friday
suggested consumers are feeling more confident about the
employment outlook.
Lloyds' Consumer Barometer showed Britons confidence in
their job prospects rose to a balance of -69 in February -- its
highest since September, though that was still below its level
throughout 2010 and in most of 2011.
The survey of 2,012 people showed Britons also felt more
secure in their jobs than a year ago. However, they still expect
interest rates to remain low.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)