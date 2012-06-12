By Olesya Dmitracova and Sven Egenter
LONDON, June 12 British manufacturing output
posted an unexpected fall in April, raising the risk of a longer
recession and turning up pressure on policymakers to take action
to boost economic growth.
The Bank of England shied away from injecting more cash into
the struggling economy last week, but on Monday central banker
Adam Posen called for further purchases of assets, focusing on
loans to small and medium-sized companies.
Britain is still suffering from a slump that followed the
2007-2009 financial crisis and slipped back into recession
around the turn of the year. With the euro zone crisis hitting
exports and making companies reluctant to invest and hire,
economists fear another quarter of contraction.
The National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a
leading think-tank, estimates the economy eked out 0.1 percent
growth in the three months ending in May, but an extra public
holiday in June could wipe out any increase in quarterly output.
Manufacturing output dropped 0.7 percent in April after a
0.9 percent rise in March, the Office for National Statistics
said on Tuesday, disappointing hopes for an unchanged reading.
The wider reading of industrial output, which includes
energy production and mining, was unchanged in April after a 0.3
percent drop in March, but also below forecasts.
"Given that the euro zone crisis has intensified since April
and recent manufacturing surveys have been very weak, it seems
likely that the industrial sector will remain a drag on overall
GDP growth for some time to come," said Samuel Tombs, economist
at Capital Economics.
Adding to a gloomy picture, the outlook for the British
housing market worsened as the euro zone crisis deepened and
sales took a temporary hit from the expiry of a tax holiday,
while growth in permanent job placements slowed in May and
employers said they expected to take on fewer new staff in the
months ahead.
In another reminder of how closely Britain's economic
fortunes are linked with those of continental Europe, the
Society of Motor Manufacturers and Car Traders said the country
could produce a record 2 million vehicles in 2015 provided
demand from the euro zone held up.
COLD APRIL
Finance minister George Osborne warned on Sunday the crisis
in the euro zone was killing off the recovery in Britain, and
even members of his own Conservative party have called on him to
take stronger action to boost growth.
But Osborne's hands are tied by his pledge to erase the
country's huge budget deficit, which is still around 8 percent
of GDP, although the coalition government has promised to come
up with further steps to unlock infrastructure spending.
Hopes of an early end to the recession had already been
dented by a PMI survey showing the manufacturing sector shrank
at its fastest pace in three years in May as orders
nosedived.
The surprise drop had triggered speculation the central bank
would restart its asset purchases, but the BoE held back as
concerns over high inflation outweighed growth worries.
"The thing the BoE can do something about is the weak
underlying manufacturing activity," said Alan Clarke, economist
at Scotiabank.
"That was worryingly weak even before the manufacturing PMI
fell off a cliff," he said. "We should brace for a bit more
weakness in the months ahead."
Industrial output was dragged down in April by a drop in the
manufacturing of basic pharmaceutical products and preparations,
as well as in the category of other manufacturing and repair.
A 13.6 percent monthly jump in electricity and gas output
during the coldest April since 1989 was offset by a 6.4 percent
fall in oil and gas extraction as a North Sea platform was
closed after a gas leak.