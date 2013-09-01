LONDON, Sept 2 British manufacturers are
planning the fastest increase in capital investment in the year
ahead since before the financial crisis, a survey showed,
suggesting the economy could be heading for a more balanced
recovery.
Manufacturers' association EEF and accountants BDO LLP said
on Monday a balance of 24 percent of companies intended to buy
machinery and equipment, up from 7 percent in the May poll.
That was the highest reading since 2007 and the
second-highest since the quarterly survey began in the
mid-1990s.
Official data released last month showed business investment
rose in the second quarter for the first time in nine months, a
shift away from the economy's reliance on consumers, a
debt-fuelled housing market and imports.
EEF said investment would also make a greater contribution
to economic growth this year and next than in recent years.
Small and medium-sized manufacturers, partly helped by
easier access to credit and greater demand for their goods, led
the jump in investment intentions.
"While the signs of (economic) recovery that have emerged so
far this year are positive, the need for better-balanced growth
from net trade and investment remains a necessity," said Lee
Hopley, chief economist at EEF.
"As companies become more confident about their growth
prospects, we need to see this translate into commitments to
invest in new capacity, and for this to take place in the UK."
The survey was conducted between July 31 and Aug. 21, with
290 companies responding.