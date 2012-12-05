LONDON Dec 5 Ratan Tata, the chairman of Tata Group, has said that British industry is being hit by costs and a "dying" supply chain, in an interview with a British newspaper published on Wednesday.

India's Tata group owns Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Steel and Tetley Tea in Britain, and operates 19 companies with a 45,000-strong workforce across Europe, according to its website.

"The economic situation, the high cost of undertaking manufacturing, the supply chain - which is dying out as manufacturing undergoes hardship - make the UK not the first place you would look at to make a manufacturing investment," Tata told the Daily Telegraph.

British manufacturing continued to shrink in November, [ID: L5E8N34B0] according to surveys released on Monday, just two days before the UK finance minister, George Osborne, outlines his half-yearly budget statement.