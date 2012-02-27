* Britain says it aimed at protecting area's rich wildlife
* Move could rile Argentina, which claims sovereignty
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, Feb 27 Britain said on Monday it
was creating one of the world's biggest marine reserves around a
cluster of South Atlantic islands claimed by Argentina, a move
that may fuel tensions already rising before the 30th
anniversary of the Falklands war.
The declaration of a reserve covering more than 1 million sq
km (386,000 sq miles) of ocean around the remote British
territories of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands is
designed to protect the fragile environment in an area teeming
with penguins, seals and seabirds.
But Britain's move, which puts severe restrictions on
fishing in the area, could anger Buenos Aires which claims
sovereignty over South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands as
well as the Falkland Islands which lie about 1,000 km (620
miles) to the west of them.
In 1982, Britain sent a force to reclaim the Falkland
Islands and South Georgia after Argentine forces occupied them.
About 650 Argentine and 255 British troops died in the 10-week
conflict.
Tensions between Britain and Argentina have risen again this
year as the 30th anniversary of the war approaches and as
British companies drill for oil off the Falklands, called Las
Malvinas in Spanish.
Argentina complained to the United Nations this month over
what it called Britain's "militarisation" of the South Atlantic
and both countries have traded accusations of "colonialism" over
their claim on the Falklands.
On Monday, provincial authorities in Argentina stopped two
British-linked cruise ships from docking in Tierra del Fuego,
raising the temperature further.
The creation of the marine reserve was announced by Nigel
Haywood, governor of the Falklands and Queen Elizabeth's
representative in South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands,
who signed the measure into law.
"The declaration of a marine protected area around South
Georgia and South Sandwich Islands clearly demonstrates the UK's
effective environmental stewardship of this unique and remote
part of the world," British Foreign Office Minister Henry
Bellingham said in an accompanying statement.
TALKS RULED OUT
Foreign Ministry officials in Buenos Aires could not
immediately be reached for comment on Monday, a public holiday
in Argentina. The embassy in London was also closed.
London has refused to open talks on Falklands' sovereignty
with Buenos Aires unless the 3,000 islanders want them. Britain
denies militarising the region but says it would robustly defend
the islands if necessary.
In December, South American trading bloc Mercosur banned
fishing boats flying the Falkland Islands flag from many South
American ports, a step analysts say was part of Argentina's
campaign to undermine Britain's hold on the islands.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has also criticised a
decision to post Prince William, second-in-line to the British
throne, to the Falklands this month for a six-week tour of duty
as a Royal Air Force search-and-rescue pilot.
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands are uninhabited
except for scientists and a few government officials.
Fishing will be banned entirely in an area around the coast
of each island, totalling more than 20,000 sq km or about the
size of Wales, and restricted elsewhere.
Environmental group Greenpeace said the marine life in the
waters around South Georgia was "of global significance and
clearly demands comprehensive protection" but it said it wanted
to see international agreement to create a network of marine
reserves throughout the Southern Ocean.
"Greenpeace believes that the creation of marine reserves
should be a step towards peace, not conflict," Ruth Davis, chief
policy adviser at Greenpeace UK said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Helen Popper and Hugh Bronstein in
Buenos Aires; Editing by Alison Williams)