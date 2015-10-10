LONDON Oct 11 Britain will launch a consultation on Monday on how to give people better advice when buying complex products like home loans, pensions and insurance, the government and regulators said.

The Financial Advice Market Review was launched in August to look at how financial advice could work better, especially for less well off consumers.

The next stage kicks off on Monday with a public consultation looking at what kind of advice consumers want, how to close any gaps, and what role technology, such as "robo" or automated advice play.

"The financial decisions people make can have long reaching effects," said Tracey McDermott, acting chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority which is conducting the review with Britain's finance ministry.

"It is important that the market provides accessible and affordable advice when people need it," McDermott said.

The consultation ends on December 22 and a final report with proposals will be published before the government's budget statement in 2016.

After a string of mis-selling scandals in financial products ranging from mortgages to loan insurance and pensions, Britain has already made changes to how financial advisers are paid for their services.

The goal of the review is to present a package of reforms to improve consumers' ability to make effective decisions about their finances when buying increasingly complex products.

It will also present principles to govern how advice is given, and include measures to maintain standards of behaviour in advice markets. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Adrian Croft)