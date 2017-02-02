(Adds new quote, more details on gilts)
By Jemima Kelly and Andy Bruce
LONDON Feb 2 Sterling and UK government bond
yields tumbled on Thursday after the Bank of England appeared to
be in no rush to tighten monetary policy in its latest inflation
report, disappointing bets that interest rates could be hiked by
the end of the year.
Despite raising its growth forecasts - a move that had been
widely expected - the BoE sent broad signals that it was
comfortable with its record low interest rates, and it said it
now expected inflation would be slightly lower in two years'
time than it did in November.
The bank stuck to its line from November that interest rates
could still go in either direction, and its forecasts assumed a
first rise in rates would not happen until the end of next year.
Short sterling futures <0#FSS:> rose strongly across
late-2017 and 2018 contracts, implying investors were pricing in
a shallower path of interest rate hikes in future.
"The probability of a 25 basis point rate hike by the end of
this year nudged lower to 35 percent from close to 50 percent
before the report," wrote RBC analysts Sam Hill and Vatsala
Datta in a note to clients.
The BoE now expects inflation to peak at 2.75 percent in
mid-2018, although many economists say it will exceed 3 percent,
largely due to a fall in the pound's value by almost a fifth
since the end of 2015.
Governor Mark Carney said in a news conference after the
release of the quarterly Inflation Report that the upgraded
forecasts did not mean the vote to leave the European Union
would be without consequences, and that "the Brexit journey is
really just beginning", with "twists and turns" to come.
"Carney kicked the can along the road this afternoon,
worrying markets as growth forecasts were upgraded but little
commitment found by the governor on how inflation will be
handled moving forward," said currency broker Foenix Partners'
head of dealing, Alex Lydall.
Sterling fell to as low as $1.2537, down 0.9
percent on the day, as investors pushed back their expectations
for when the BoE raises its interest rates from their record
lows. It had earlier hit a seven-week high of $1.2706.
The country's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which tends
to rise when the currency falls because that helps to flatter
the profits of the multinational firms the index comprises,
extended gains to hit a session high and was last trading 0.5
percent higher.
BREXIT MEANS UNCERTAINTY
Gilt yields fell sharply. The 10-year yield was
on track for its biggest fall in two months, dropping 7 basis
points on the day to 1.380 percent.
The two-year gilt yield touched its lowest level
since Jan. 3 at 0.091 percent, before recovering a little to
0.112 percent, down 4 basis points on the day.
And the yield premium that 10-year gilts offer over German
Bunds tightened more than 5 bps on the day to 94
bps, a level not seen since early October.
The pound tumbled as much as 1.3 percent against the euro,
to 86.18 pence, putting it on track for its biggest
one-day fall in four weeks.
"Uncertainty still remains the name of the game when dealing
with the pound, with further selloffs likely as anxiety mounts
ahead of the (formal triggering of Brexit) in early March," said
FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.
Earlier, a survey showed Britain's construction sector grew
last month at the weakest rate since August against a backdrop
of rocketing costs linked to the Brexit vote, but this had
little effect on sterling.
Most traders and analysts say the main driver for the
currency will continue to be Brexit developments.
The government published a 77-page "White Paper" policy
document on Thursday which set out its plans for negotiations on
leaving bloc.
(Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Janet Lawrence)