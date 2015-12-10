LONDON Dec 10 Sterling retreated from a 3-week
high against a resurgent dollar on Thursday after the Bank of
England warned of more barriers to growth next year, further
cooling expectations for the timing of a first rise in interest
rates.
The Bank's rate-setters focused on a renewed fall in global
oil prices and slower wage growth at home as they voted 8-1
again to keep interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent.
That prodded sterling lower against the dollar and briefly
limited its gains against the euro. By GMT 1538 it was
respectively 0.2 percent down at $1.5162 and half a percent
stronger at 72.23 pence per euro.
"There was only a small move after the Bank's decision,"
said a trader with one international bank in London. "In general
it seems like the market is really split down the middle about
how well the pound can do at the start of next year."
Deutsche Bank and Sweden's SEB were the latest European
names to express doubts over sterling's strength going 2016.
SEB's Carl Hammer forecast the pound to fall to $1.40 next
year.
"Sterling has reached relatively strong levels against the
euro and the high exchange rate exerts downward pressure on
headline inflation rates making the case for Bank of England
rate hikes rather weak," he said.
"We expect sterling to trade more like the euro than the
dollar in 2016."
With the Federal Reserve widely expected to raise U.S.
interest rates for the first time in almost a decade next week
and the pound broadly a touch weaker, there had been speculation
that BoE officials could afford to sound slightly more hawkish
than in its inflation report a month ago.
But against that was the turbulence of the past week's
brutal sell-off in oil and other commodities, and risks that
markets will be spooked by the national debate next year on
whether to leave the European Union.
"One element of our bearish sterling view is that having
taken hikes off the table for the first half of 2016, the
committee may lose the chance in the second," said Deutsche Bank
strategist Oliver Harvey.
"Wage growth is falling... (and) the broad sterling
trade-weighted index that the Bank tracks remains close to cycle
highs even as GBP/USD heads lower. For these reasons, we remain
comfortable with being short GBP/USD even if the BoE turns
hawkish again."
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)