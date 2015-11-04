LONDON Nov 4 British growth would plunge to 1
percent and stocks would underperform by as much as 20 percent
if voters opted to leave the European Union, U.S. investment
bank Morgan Stanley said in a report on Wednesday.
The bank puts the chances of "Brexit" at 35 percent, with
its base case a "close call" that would still see significant
market uncertainty and volatility in the lead-up to the
referendum but ultimately a vote to stay in the EU.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to renegotiate
Britain's EU ties and then hold a referendum by the end of 2017
on whether to remain a member. Most observers believe the ballot
will come next year, with Morgan Stanley betting on autumn 2016.
Economic growth would sink to just 1 percent the following
year on the heightened uncertainty, and stocks would lag their
European and global peers by 10-20 percent in the event of a
vote for Brexit.
The UK economy grew at an annual pace of 2.6 percent in the
second quarter this year, one of the fastest rates of growth in
the developed world.
"We would expect radical uncertainty about the future of the
trading relationship with Europe, and enhanced domestic
political risks," Morgan Stanley said.
Proponents of leaving the European Union argue that the
grouping, far from stimulating Britain's trade, restrains it. An
exit would allow Britain to trade more easily with the rest of
the world while maintaining European links through an
association agreement with the EU.
The bank said the "referendum shock" of Brexit would see
less foreign investment in Britain and a slowdown in
consumption, leading the Bank of England to refrain from raising
interest rates for a year.
Sterling would see a further 5 percent decline against the
dollar, falling to $1.39 by the end of 2016, down from
its current $1.54.
Sterling's weakness would help fuel a short-term run up in
inflation above 2 percent. Inflation in Britain is currently
zero.
Even in Morgan Stanley's base-case, Brexit fears should
favour international large-cap stocks, at the expense of
smaller, more exposed British and European companies.
Morgan Stanley International chief executive Colm Kelleher
told a London banking summit on Tuesday that a Brexit would lead
to "a significant backlash against London as a financial
centre".
