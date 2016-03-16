LONDON, March 16 Sterling slipped to a two-week
low against the dollar on Wednesday after the independent Office
of Budget Responsibility revised down its growth outlook for the
British economy.
Finance minister George Osborne, delivering his annual
budget in parliament, said the OBR was forecasting the economy
would grow by 2 percent this year, lower than the 2.4 percent
growth forecast in November, and then 2.2 percent in 2017.
Sterling fell to $1.4060, down 0.6 percent on the
day, and its lowest since March 3. The pound was trading at
$1.4082 before Osborne started to speak.
Britain's FTSE 100 stock index turned lower and was
last down 0.03 percent.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag and Kit Rees, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)