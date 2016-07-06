LONDON, July 6 Britain's financial services
complaints body said on Wednesday the suspension of three
property funds this week was "quite troubling" and consumers
were already getting in touch with it.
The three UK funds faced a wave of investors asking for
their money back as uncertainty in Britain's commercial property
market deepened following Britain's referendum last month in
favour of leaving the European Union.
"It is certainly too early for formal complaints about this
issue, however, we have begun to see initial enquiries come
through from concerned consumers," a spokeswoman for the
Financial Ombudsman Service said.
"This is something that is very much on our radar. Although
the decision to suspend redemptions was expected, the extent of
the suspensions by the three funds so far is quite troubling."
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)